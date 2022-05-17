ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €12.40 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($12.92) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PSM stock opened at €10.00 ($10.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.30 ($9.69) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($19.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.92.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

