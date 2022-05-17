ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Down 3.1%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.98 and last traded at $45.03. 468,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,979,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

