Project TXA Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $40,508.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 76.6% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00521270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,990.48 or 1.70601964 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

