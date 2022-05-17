Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRWW) Short Interest Update

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PGRWW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,906. Progress Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

