Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.12. The stock had a trading volume of 122,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

