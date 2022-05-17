Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01. Primerica reported earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $50,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.70. 139,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a 52-week low of $113.99 and a 52-week high of $179.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

