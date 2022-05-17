Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0338 on Exchanges

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $518.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,705,389 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

