Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 45,555 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $34.81. 39,048,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,632,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.