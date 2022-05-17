Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 10,775 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 99,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

