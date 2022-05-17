Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.29.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,360. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.27 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

