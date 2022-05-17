PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) to post $233.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.37 million. PRA Group posted sales of $285.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $938.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $913.57 million to $957.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $952.38 million, with estimates ranging from $909.15 million to $988.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,900.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRAA traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. 333,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

