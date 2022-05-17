Polkalokr Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (LKR)

Polkalokr (LKR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00521504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036069 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,007.52 or 1.70480456 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

