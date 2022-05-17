PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PMF stock remained flat at $$10.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,761. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $725,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

