PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PMF stock remained flat at $$10.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,761. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.