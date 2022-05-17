Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.83.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

