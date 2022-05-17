Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €162.60 ($169.38) and last traded at €161.00 ($167.71). Approximately 2,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €159.40 ($166.04).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €171.00 ($178.13) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €188.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

