Pecaut & CO. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,455 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after buying an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,437,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,965,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,750,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,753. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

