Pecaut & CO. Sells 75 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $210.18. 292,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,222. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $228.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.09 and a 200 day moving average of $194.41.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.