Pecaut & CO. Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,960,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

