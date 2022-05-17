Pecaut & CO. Has $107,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.16 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

