Pecaut & CO. Buys 17,019 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,355. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

