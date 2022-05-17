Pecaut & CO. Acquires New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after acquiring an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,571,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $7.14 on Monday, hitting $493.59. 851,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,123. The stock has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.87 and a 200-day moving average of $459.22.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

