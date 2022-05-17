Pecaut & CO. Acquires 69 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.33. The stock had a trading volume of 253,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,329. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

