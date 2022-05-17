Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.27. 1,387,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.95 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

