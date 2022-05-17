Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,353,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 412,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $104,806,000 after buying an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.78.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,226,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,311. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.05. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.64 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

