Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.47. 6,336,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.97. The firm has a market cap of $274.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

