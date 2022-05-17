Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 381,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,543. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.