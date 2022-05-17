Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $710,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CSX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 728,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 49,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.26. 17,849,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,868,326. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

