Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 384,639 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $299.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,109,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,918. The company has a market capitalization of $284.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $193.11 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.