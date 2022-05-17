Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,842 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.26. 10,124,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,348,765. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.37 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

