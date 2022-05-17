Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Acquires 12,552 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,866,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,524. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.27 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

