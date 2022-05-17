Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-$18.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.40. The stock had a trading volume of 719,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.26.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.71.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

