Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 6,178 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 3.2% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. 1,119,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,674,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

