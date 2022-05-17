Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.88. 612,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,808,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

