Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.15. 211,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

