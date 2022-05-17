Paragon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 305,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827,013. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

