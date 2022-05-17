Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $133.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.20.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. 4,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,327. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

