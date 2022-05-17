Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $467.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,543. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.57 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $576.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $729.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.66.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

