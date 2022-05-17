Oxen (OXEN) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $25.95 million and approximately $410,849.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,042.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,041.97 or 0.06796849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00230470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.93 or 0.00672138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00556685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00070553 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,329,488 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

