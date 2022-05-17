Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$22.75 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.57.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR opened at C$13.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.