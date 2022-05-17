Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) Trading Down 3.1%

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 31,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 158,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

About Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS)

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under the Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, Tackle, Colortex, My Size, Velvet, and Big Mopper brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality.

