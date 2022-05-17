OpenOcean Achieves Market Cap of $6.76 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $6.76 million and $2.24 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00510762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,292.07 or 1.65616147 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

