Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.38

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 21409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olin by 1,052.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,053,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

