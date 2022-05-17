Odyssey Market Capitalization Hits $767,241.68 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $767,241.68 and $93,411.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

