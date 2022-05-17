Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Short Interest Up 39.9% in April

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,200 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the April 15th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocwen Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Ocwen Financial stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.83. 47,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,980. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $293.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

