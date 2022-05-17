Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE OXY traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $67.72. 38,585,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,422,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

