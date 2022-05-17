NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Update

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.
NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.99. 1,949,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,766. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average is $200.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.