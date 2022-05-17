NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Update

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.99. 1,949,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,766. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average is $200.27.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

