Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $15.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
