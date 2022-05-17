Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 616,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.