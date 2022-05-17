NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

NCNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA remained flat at $$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.58. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NuCana by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

