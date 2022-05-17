NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 128350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.