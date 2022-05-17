NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 128350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

Get NTG Clarity Networks alerts:

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.