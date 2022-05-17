NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $28.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.93. 7,645,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,325. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 72,210 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.